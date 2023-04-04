New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Leading bakery foods company Britannia Industries on Tuesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 72 per equity share for FY 2022-23.

The board of the company in its meeting held on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of 7200% i.e, Rs 72 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2022-23, Britannia Industries said in an exchange filing.

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend is April 13, 2023.

For FY22, Britannia Industries declared an interim dividend of Rs 56.50.

