New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The BSE has said its commodity derivatives segment registered a record turnover of Rs 3,015 crore on Wednesday.

The commodity derivatives segment has been gaining wide investor participation since the launch of 'option in goods' in gold mini and silver kilogram on June 1, 2020.

Gold mini and silver kg 'options in goods' contracts registered a turnover of Rs 2,998 crore, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

These contracts are based on spot prices and are physically settled on expiry.

The BSE said it has received positive response from all stakeholders for these contracts and is the market leader in the bullion options segment.

"With commodity 'options in goods' contracts, we seek to gain wider participation and add new vibrancy to our commodity derivatives platform. Seamless and integrated trading and delivery at the BSE is beneficial for small- and mid-level jewellers and bullion dealers, who can not only hedge their price risk but also avail delivery on expiry of the contract," said Sameer Patil, chief business officer of the BSE.

