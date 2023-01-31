New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 2.52 crore transactions worth Rs 34,923 crore in January.

The exchange surpassed its all-time highest record transactions of 2.44 crore achieved in December 2022, the exchange said in a release.

Also Read | RBI Appoints V Ramachandra as Member of Advisory Committee of SIFL, SEFL.

The value of transactions processed in January 2023 stands at Rs 34,923 crore.

Overall, the platform achieved 115 per cent of the transactions within 10 months (April-January) this fiscal compared to the last fiscal year.

Also Read | India's EV Market Likely To Cross 1 Core Sales Mark Per Annum by 2030: Economic Survey.

BSE launched its mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF in December 2009.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)