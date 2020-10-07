New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it will conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on October 10.

Mock trading sessions are generally conducted by stock exchanges to test the performance of their system to enable flawless trading.

The mock trading on Saturday is scheduled for commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity segments, as per separate circulars.

Continuous trading in commodity derivative and currency derivative segments will begin at 10:00 am and go on till 3:30 pm.

For equity and equity derivatives segment, scheduled time for continuous trading is 10:15 am to 3:30 pm.

