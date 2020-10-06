Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national was apprehended and 50 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedyl were recovered from him by BSF personnel near the Indo- Bangladesh border in Malda district.

Two kg of ganja was also found in the possession of the man, a BSF statement said on Monday.

The Bangladeshi man was captured from Nawada on Sunday while his three others managed to flee, the statement said.

The man, who hailed from Chapainawabganj district of the neighbouring country, was later handed over to the police.

