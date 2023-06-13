New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Nasscom Foundation's Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Program supported by Google.org has reached over 1,00,000 rural women to support them in pursuing their entrepreneurial aspirations.

The programme has covered 18 districts, spread across six states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan, according to a statement.

"1,00,000 rural women receive entrepreneurship skilling under Nasscom foundation program supported by Google.org," the statement said.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of 150 keys green-field hotel in Guwahati, Assam, under the Vivanta brand.

"Vivanta Guwahati will be our fourth hotel in Guwahati. This signing reinforces our commitment to the region. The city, also known as the gateway to the Northeast is a major hub for economic activities as well as tourism. We are delighted to partner with Asian Medical and Research," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

The greenfield project is slated to open by 2026.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have four hotels in Assam including two under development.

*Comrade Appliances listed on BSE SME Platform

Leading bourse BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Tuesday announced the listing of Comrade Appliances, taking the tally of such listed companies on the exchange to 438.

Comrade Appliances Ltd became the 438th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on June 13, after successfully completing its public issue on June 5, BSE said in a release.

The Mumbai-registered company is engaged in the process of manufacturing an extensive array of air coolers and electric geysers.

The company also manufactures consumer durable goods and assembles various products.

