Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) State-owned Indian Bank has launched a green initiative that enables processing and tracking of notes put up by various offices digitally.

The initiative, 'IB-eNote', will enable a paperless working environment in the bank.

It is expected to improve turnaround time considerably, besides saving on cost of paper, printing and other administrative expenses, the bank said.

