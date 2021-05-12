New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Fintech firm BANKIT on Wednesday said it is assisting the rural population in registering themselves for the vaccination through its DigiMitra outlets.

People who are not digitally equipped or informed can go to the nearest BANKIT outlet and have them registered through the BANKIT app and portal, it said in a statement. BANKIT said it has over 60,000 agent outlets spread across 8,800 pin codes across India. Through this initiative, BANKIT aims to handhold over 2.2 million citizens across the country for COVID-19 vaccine registration from their outlets.

"Through this initiative, BANKIT will be including the vaccination link in its app and portal where our correspondents can help those in India's hinterlands register them for booking appointments for getting inoculated," said Amit Nigam, COO & Executive Director of BANKIT.

BANKIT agent outlets witness over two crore customers walking in each month to avail its wide range of banking and financial services, it said. The Noida-based fintech start-up helps with the digital payments solutions for the unbanked and under-banked segment of India. HRS hrs

