New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) AmpIn Energy Transition on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amit Kumar Mittal as Chief Operating Officer for its commercial and industrial (COO-C&I) business.

Mittal comes with a 36 years of experience across segments like solar, wind, hybrids, green hydrogen, thermal and nuclear power, the company said in a statement.

"Mittal's expertise in building scalable and sustainable businesses and leading large multi-functional teams will be pivotal as we continue to boost our efforts in helping corporates meet their green energy targets," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of AmpIn Energy Transition, said.

