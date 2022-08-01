New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Avaada Foundation has launched an initiative under which students will be guided to handle pressure and gain self-confidence and values of life.

The first phase of Utkrisht Shiksha Abhiyan Program (USAP) was launched in Rishikesh, the foundation which is the philanthropic arm of solar firm Avaada, said in a statement.

Ritu Patwari, North Zone Head, Avaada Foundation, said: "The students learn how to lead a life with a positive vision, how to handle peer pressure, how to realise self-esteem and gain self-confidence; basically, how to be good, successful, and happy human beings."

Utkrisht Shiksha Abhiyan Program is designed for students to nurture knowledge, enhance skills and mindset to live in harmony and communicate the value of values. PTI ABI

