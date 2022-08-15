Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Monday rolled out the beta version of DigiYatra app which will make boarding process for passengers paperless.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport also announced a similar mechanism.

For the first phase roll-out of the DigiYatra Central Ecosystem (DYCE), Bengaluru airport is one of the two selected airports in India, BIAL said in a statement.

Based on the use of single token face biometrics for verification of passengers, DigiYatra is an initiative of the Union civil aviation ministry.

The DigiYatra biometric boarding system is being rolled out at full scale for all domestic airlines in a phased manner, covering checkpoints for domestic travel, BIAL said.

Vistara Airlines and AirAsia are the two airlines that are currently integrated with DigiYatra. The app is available on Google Playstore for Android users, and an iOS version will be made available in a month, the airport operator said. PTI IAS

