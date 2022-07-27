New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Volvo Car India on Wednesday said the entire inventory of of its locally assembled electric SUV XC40 Recharge for this year got booked in just two hours of commencing the process.

Bookings for the model opened on the company's website at 11 am on July 27 and 150 cars were sold out within 2 hours of commencing the process, the automaker stated.

The company plans to deliver the 150 units by December-end after starting the deliveries in October, it added.

In India's luxury electric car segment, this is the first time that such bookings have been achieved in such a short span of two hours, the Swedish carmaker noted.

Volvo Car India managing director Jyoti Malhotra said the company's strategy of showcasing the car across sales network has helped in achieving the response.

The company said it would continue to take customer orders for further deliveries. PTI MSS

