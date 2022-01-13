New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday said excess use of fuels, greenhouse effect, pollution and accidents have created challenges but new innovations will ensure safe mobility with sustainable progress.

He added that the automotive sector has a major contribution to economic development.

"However, excess use of fuels, greenhouse effect, pollution, and accidents have created challenges but new innovations will ensure the safe mobility with sustainable progress. The government is also concentrating on these aspects," he added.

He said that innovation is an important factor for the development of the country. HRS hrs

