New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday called for the creation of a robust intellectual property ecosystem for easier filing of applications and their quicker processing.

Goyal said this while reviewing initiatives taken by the office of Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) to strengthen the Intellectual Property (IP) regime in the nation.

Goyal asks CGPTDM to focus on startups so that innovation and entrepreneurship are promoted.

Steps taken on filling up vacant posts, creation of additional manpower in the IP office, complete digitisation of the IP office and preparation of training modules for officials to enhance their capacities were also reviewed.

