Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) ICICI Home Finance on Thursday said it is getting into lending against gold as a larger share of customers are availing finance against gold during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our Gold Loan scheme has been developed to offer quick monetary assistance to those salaried and self-employed individuals running their businesses and families,” Anirudh Kamani, chief executive of ICICI Home Finance, said.

*** Wizcraft International ties up with Rotary Club to raise Rs 200 cr for disadvantaged children

Event management company Wizcraft International has tied-up with Rotary Club of Bombay for a fundraising event to help disadvantaged children.

The two entities are aiming to raise Rs 200 crore from the event called 'Chhoti si Asha'. It will be streamed live across online platforms on June 28, an official statement said.

*** PepsiCo to donate 10,500 COVID-19 testing kits to public hospitals in Maharashtra

PepsiCo India on Thursday said it will donate over 10,500 COVID-19 testing kits to public hospitals and labs in Maharashtra.

The kits will be donated across Pune, Aurangabad, Akola and Dhule.

This is in addition to 3,000 kits distributed in the country's financial capital as part of the first leg of the initiative, an official statement said.

*** Tech Mahindra announces cloud management platform

Fifth largest software exporter Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a cloud management platform for enterprises globally.

The platform 'Mpac 3.0' accelerates time-to market and ensures cost optimization across verticals, according to an official statement.

*** M&M provides benefits to frontline COVID-19 caretakers, essential service providers Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it is providing benefits under its various affordable vehicle finance schemes for the frontline COVID-19 caretakers and essential service providers.

"The total benefits for COVID caretakers go upto Rs 66,500. Mahindra is empowering the COVID caretakers by working with various financial institutions to offer host of finance schemes such as 'own now and pay in 2021, funding options of up to 8 years, upto 100 per cent on road funding, 90 days moratorium on payments, among others," the company said.

The schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers will have to get in touch with nearest dealers to avail of these offers, M&M said in the release. PTI AA SM

