Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) IDBI Bank on Friday announced the launch of banking services on WhatsApp for its customers.

WhatsApp banking facility shall enable the bank's customers to avail various essential banking services such as account balance information, last five transactions, request for a cheque book and e-mail statement, a release said.

It will also give details of the lender's branches/ATMs in the vicinity.

