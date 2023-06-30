Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Interview solutions provider InCruiter on Friday said it has raised Rs 20 lakh in debt-based funding from the government, under the Startup India Scheme, which will support its ambitious expansion plans.

The funding will primarily be utilised for expansion initiatives as the company intends to expand its development team and establish an international team setup, InCruiter said in a statement.

"We are incredibly grateful to the government for choosing us. It will empower us to execute our expansion plans and strengthen our presence in the HR tech industry. With the additional resources at our disposal, we are confident in our ability to accelerate our growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders," InCruiter CEO and co-founder Anil Agarwal said.

