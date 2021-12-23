Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) SaveLIFE Foundation, in collaboration with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corp, on Thursday announced the launch of 'tactical urbanism' trials at the Karla Phata intersection on the old Mumbai-Pune highway to test a safer redesigned version of the intersection.

The particular intersection has a heavy pedestrian footfall with over 250 pedestrians using the intersection during the peak hour. Tactical urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions. They test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users, a statement said on Thursday.

Piyush Tewari, CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation, said, "Through these interventions, we have managed to reduce the pedestrian exposure distance and pedestrian exposure time by about 35 per cent."

Gurpratap Boparai, MD of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, said, "In partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation and through initiatives like Vision Zero Project, we have been making efforts to minimise fatalities that occur on the busy Mumbai Pune stretch."

MSRDC Joint Managing Director Chandrakant Pulkundwar said, "Through these trials, at Karla Phata, we aim to test a methodology to treat high-risk intersections on national highways and use pre-emptive measures to reduce conflict and therefore any risk to human life." HRS hrs

