Latest News | Business Brief *Simplilearn Partners with Deviare to Expand Footprint in Africa

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Digital skills training provider Simplilearn on Thursday said it has partnered with South Africa-based Deviare to offer digital skilling programmes in Data Science, Cybersecurity, among others.

The company will offer training in Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud programming and full-stack development for learners and corporations in Africa and is expected to benefit over 10,000 learners.

Simplilearn already has a strong presence in the US, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and the United Kingdom.

"...Through this partnership we hope to enable and catalyze the digital transformation journey of businesses from different sectors across Africa. This goal also aligns with the South African government's mission of skilling thousands of professionals in the IT sector to prepare them for the fourth Industrial Revolution,” Simplilearn CEO and founder Krishna Kumar added. *** *Captech Technologies launches digital platform 'eFORCE' Captech Technologies on Thursday said it has launched a multi-lingual construction tech platform to bridge the gap between general contractors or project developers, migrant labour contractors and specialized vendors.

According to the company, 'eFORCE' is the country's first construction labour marketplace, which helps labour contractors and specialized vendors find new projects in all the geographies, creating more and better work opportunities for the migrant labour in India. It also ensures transparent settlement of money.

Captech Technologies is an associate company of Capacit'e Infraprojects Group.

