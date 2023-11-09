New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Sports and wellness nutrition brand Steadfast Nutrition, which envisions making India protein efficient by 2040, has launched a protein supplement HerbFast.

The product is a blend of whey protein, natural herbs and spices, vitamin B complex, digestive enzymes, green tea extract, L-carnitine, and taurine, the company said.

"HerbFast is a healthy blend of fast-releasing whey protein that increases muscle strength and helps in muscle growth, special herbs and spices that boost immunity and improve digestion, vitamin B complex that maintains energy levels and good health, and green tea extract, L-carnitine, and taurine that improve metabolism," Steadfast Nutrition founder Aman Puri said.

