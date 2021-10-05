New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The builder hardware sector is growing at a healthy pace with a global export share of 1.2 per cent, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said on Tuesday.

These products from India have considerable demand across the continents, he said.

"Builder hardware industry is linked to the construction equipment industry where the revenue was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and the construction market is expected to be the third largest globally by 2025," said B B Swain, secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). India is the 17th largest supplier of builder hardware products and is on its way to fulfil the government ambition to become a global manufacturing hub of builder hardware products.

Speaking at a separate function, Parkash said that industry must work in a mission mode along with the Government to achieve the ambitious target for the country to be ranked in the top 25 nations of Global Innovation Index (GII). India ranked at 46th by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings, up from 48th place in 2020. He also said that the number of patents granted have increased from 4,227 in 2013-14 to 28,391 patents in 2021.

* Hyperface raises USD 1.3 mn in funding from Kunal Shah, Better Capital and others

* Hyperface, which helps businesses, brands and others tailor credit card products, on Tuesday said it has raised funding from Kunal Shah of CRED, Better Capital, GFC and others.

Along with early investors including founders and executives of Tracxn, Flipkart, Rippling, ShopUp and Nium, the funding raised by Hyperface is a total of USD 1.3 million (about Rs 9.6 crore), according to a statement. The funding will be used to strengthen the tech platform, launch card programmes, grow the team and accelerate growth, it added.

Hyperface, which was founded by RV Ramanathan and Aishwarya Jaishankar in February 2021, simplifies launching a credit card product for fintech companies, e-commerce firms and neobanks that want to embed financial products into their mobile apps.

"Our mission is to reinvent, simplify and improve access to credit cards by enabling fintech companies to partner with banks in a 10x more productive way. I am extremely glad and grateful to have found support from the right people in the fintech ecosystem," Hyperface founder and CEO Ramanathan RV said.

* Persistent completes acquisition of Software Corporation International

* IT firm Persistent Systems on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of Software Corporation International and its affiliate, Fusion360 LLC.

In September, Persistent had said its US subsidiary will acquire North Carolina-based Software Corporation International (SCI) and its affiliate, Fusion360 for USD 53 million. "The necessary customary closing conditions with respect to acquisition of Software Corporation International and its affiliate Fusion360 LLC USA, have been met on October 5, 2021," a regulatory filing said.

Consequently, Software Corporation and Fusion 360, have become wholly owned subsidiary companies of Persistent Systems Inc, USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Persistent Systems Ltd, with effect from October 5, 2021, it added.

* Evergreen Club raises funding from RPG Ventures

* Evergreen Club, a digital platform for older adults, on Tuesday said it has secured an undisclosed seed funding from RPG Ventures, the venture-capital arm of RPG Group.

The funds will help the age-tech venture to scale its operations and expand the suite of offerings to their target audience, according to a statement. The seed funding will be utilised to deploy advanced technology, superior features, product enhancement and strategic marketing initiatives for Evergreen Club, making it a holistic wellness destination for older adults, it added.

Evergreen Club is an online community platform curated for older adults, where they can learn, interact and engage with like-minded peers. Over 1,000 sessions such as yoga, meditation, dance therapy, gardening, cooking, Antakshari, arts and crafts, language learning, open mic, karaoke, etc. are conducted every month.

"Social isolation, anxiety and depression are persistent issues among senior adults, which can be addressed by innovate age-tech startups. Evergreen Club is a step in that direction, and additional funds will help us scale the solution with further enhancements. We aim to reach out to 10 million seniors over the next three years, and also plan to expand beyond India,” Tapan Mishra, founder and CEO of Evergreen Club, said. HRS hrs

