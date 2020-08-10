Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Leading philanthropists of India have formed the Migrants Resilience Collaborative aimed at supporting over 1 crore distressed people and their families in 100 districts through targeted interventions carried out through the NGO Jan Sahas.

"In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, it has become critical to address the long road of recovery and resilience we foresee, particularly for communities such as migrant workers that are most vulnerable to such calamities," EdelGive Foundation Chief Executive Vidya Shah said.

She said the collaborative will enable access to entitlements, responsible recruitment and strengthen initiatives towards their welfare and protection. *

* Societe Generale commits Rs 5 cr to help pandemic-affected people

* French lender Societe Generale has committed to donate over Rs 5 crore to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations will be focused in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, as per an official statement. *

* Waterfield appoints Nimish Shah as chief investment officer for listed firms

* Multi-family office and wealth advisory firm Waterfield on Monday announced the appointment of Nimish Shah as its chief investment officer for listed companies.

Shah was head of investment services at French lender BNP Paribas before taking on the new assignment, as per an official statement. *

* Most Indians to continue to use contactless mode for digital payments: Survey

* An online survey of over 39,000 Indians by Mastercard done in June has found nearly three-fourths of them will continue to use contactless mode for their digital payments.

The company said people in Bengaluru are most likely to use the contactless payment facility at a merchant-end, while those in the financial capital are least likely to among the top-six cities, according to an official statement. PTI AA HRS 08102134 NNNN good way in the game."

Medina was the recipient of a poor clearance by Bradley and was set up by Anton Tinnerholm's pass. Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got his hands on the shot but couldn't keep it out of the net.

Another clever assist led to Castellanos' goal in the 55th minute. Moralez chipped a blind pass into space and ended up at the feet of Castellanos. He made a quick cut on defender Omar Gonzalez and his shot grazed off Westberg's fingers and into the net.

Moralez added the clinching goal in the 81st minute as Toronto was caught on a counter attack. (AP)

