New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Friday said it has secured an injunction order from the Delhi High Court, to protect infringement of copyrights for two of the most anticipated international cricketing series.

The series are India-Sri Lanka Men's International Series, to be played in July, and the India-England Men's International Series in August and September 2021.

The injunction order restrains internet service providers (ISPs), cable operators and websites from carrying content that violates SPN's copyright in the broadcast and digital transmission rights for the cricketing series.

"The Dynamic John Doe will shield SPN from unlawful and unauthorised dissemination of IPs on the internet and other social media platforms," said Sony Pictures Networks in a statement.

*

*

* Krishnas Herbal & Ayurveda ropes in Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

* Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda on Friday announced to rope in Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador

Sood played an instrumental role in providing help and support to needy communities.

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda founder Shrawan Daga said, "We are so motivated by his actions."

A part of the sale of Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda's products will be contributed to the Sood Charity Foundation, it added

*

*

* US Highbush Blueberry Council announces expansion plans in India

* The US Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is encouraging consumption of blueberries in India as part of an everyday healthy diet in the country.

In 2021, USHBC expanded its programming in India to promote blueberries not only as a fresh, healthy snack, but also as a flavourful ingredient with a diverse range of utilisations and characteristics for packaged goods and foodservice menu items, according to a statement. Imports of dried blueberries from the US increased from zero in 2009 to over 1,800 tonnes in 2020, and fresh blueberry imports reached 100 tonnes, it added.

USHBC India Representative Raj Kapoor said, "The USHBC is excited to share the excitement of Brain Health Month in June and National Blueberry Month in July with Indian consumers. Look out for helpful insight and resources to inspire new ways of enjoying blueberries every day." HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)