Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Foreign lender Standard Chartered on Thursday announced the launch of a digital solution aimed at supporting clients in their software export processes that run through the bank's digital platform Straight2Bank.

The solution christened SOFTEX aims to help software exporters meet regulatory requirements, improve accuracy and efficiency and reduce manual intervention, as per an official statement.

* Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) in Mumbai was on Thursday recognised as a "pioneering school" with the highest rating for its social impact and sustainability achievements at the United Nations PRME Global Forum.

The city-based SPJIMR is one among three institutes in India to have bagged the highest rating, as per an official statement.

* Start-up investment platform Mumbai Angels Network on Thursday announced a tie-up with Amazon Web Services to enhance the value proposition for its portfolio companies.

The partnership will enable the portfolio companies to scale up and expand their market presence, as per an official statement. HRS hrs

