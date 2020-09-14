Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies in association with Global-India Insurance Brokers (GIIB) on Monday announced the launch of digital motor insurance on its ONGO android PoS terminals.

With this, the ONGO merchants can now provide instant digital motor insurance to their customers through the ONGO android PoS terminals, according to a company release.

The solution will enable vehicle owners to opt for two- and four-wheeler motor insurance at accessible touchpoints like fuel retail stations and kirana stores through a completely digitised and paperless process, it said. In its first phase, the partnership between ONGO and GIIB aims to issue about 25,000 policies through 5,000 ONGO android PoS terminals, the release said.

* HUL announces to expand health drinks brand Boost

New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer goods major HUL on Monday announced to expand its health drinks brand Boost into the western, northern and eastern regions of the country.

The brand, which has a long-standing legacy in the southern market, had come into the HUL portfolio after its merger with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare in April this year.

"Boost has a long-standing legacy in the southern market, and we are excited to take this journey forward across all regions of the Indian households," said HUL Vice-President (Integration) and Business Head Krishnan Sundaram.

As part of communication outreach, its TV commercial with cricketer Virat Kohli will be on air in Hindi and Marathi.

