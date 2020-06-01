Latest News | Business Briefs 3 Risers Accelerator to Fund Startups Working Towards COVID-19 Relief

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Risers Accelerator on Monday announced a funding of up to Rs 2 crore for startups working on solutions for direct and indirect challenges posed by COVID-19.

Risers Accelerator is also conducting digital meetings to hear the pitches and decide on the companies for funding, a statement said.

"We are hoping to attract and help as many people as we can through these start-ups that have emerged during this crucial time to help others. These are very difficult times that we are facing and the people who have stepped forward to help others should not be alone in this.

Currently, we are hearing in a lot of innovative ideas and pitches and we're engaged in selecting the most promising ones for funding and mentoring," Pravin Khandelwal, Partner at Risers Accelerator, said. * * * * Cube Wealth raises USD 500,000 funding

Fintech firm Cube Wealth on Monday said it has raised USD 500,000 in funding, led by its founder Satyen Kothari and others including Beenext and Japan-based Asuka Holding.

The current round of funding will be deployed in expanding the engineering team and towards growth marketing, a statement said.

Cube, which is currently looking to recruit talent in growth marketing and web engineering, will also use the funds to accelerate the marketing of Cube Cloud - its cross-border SaaS platform for fund managers.

"I believe this pandemic is an inflection point for digital wealth management as customers will now get accustomed to and demand digital services for everything from KYC to tracking their investments. They will also demand a higher degree of transparency and ethics from their wealth providers," Kothari said. PTI SR

