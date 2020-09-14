New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said Middle East's financial services group Emirates NBD has deployed a centralised international payments hub for multiple entities, running on TCS BaNCS for Payments.

Emirates NBD had selected TCS BaNCS for Payments as part of its vision to transform payments processing across all its entities covering six countries, a statement said. The solution is now being used for international payments in Singapore, India, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, it added. In India, the solution will also process domestic payments over RTGS and NEFT, while in UAE — at Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic Bank — it will manage international payments as well as FTS for domestic clearing, the statement said.

"We embarked on a payments transformation programme last year with TCS BaNCS and have now deployed a modern hub-based payments infrastructure to help us deliver solutions in line with our customer expectations," Abdulla Qassem, Group chief operating officer at Emirates NBD, said.

* Zensar launches blockchain-led contract management solution, subcontractor mgmt system

* IT firm Zensar on Monday said it has launched a blockchain-based contract management solutions for enterprises.

DICES (Distributed Intelligent Contract Enforcement System) focuses on contract enforcement, while ZenConfluence is an enabling solution on which other applications can run, a statement said.

"Our Zenlabs team is focused on futuristic technologies to build solutions that help companies manage critical operations in a more efficient manner. Our latest blockchain-based offering in contract management will enable our customers to remain agile and competitive," Zensar CEO and Managing Director Sandeep Kishore said.

He added that technologies like blockchain and NLP (natural language processing) are helping resolve real-life challenges with visible outcomes. "Our spirit of innovation is in keeping with what our customers need to enhance their business operations," he added.

* Brightstar India appoints Ankur Agrawal as CFO

* Brightstar Corp, a subsidiary of Softbank Group Corp, on Monday said it has appointed Ankur Agrawal as the chief financial officer for Brightstar India.

Agrawal has been involved in core operations, business and strategic finance, turnarounds and acquisitions in a career spanning over more than 20 years. He has been engaged with Jindal Stainless, GFG Alliance India and Livguard Energy.

"We welcome him to Brightstar India family, and look forward to his many contributions as we expand and grow our business. He brings unprecedented knowledge and accomplishments to the Leadership Team," Sanjeev Chhabra, managing director at Brightstar India, said.

