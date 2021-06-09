New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Indian learners are relatively more adept at digital skills like cloud computing and machine learning but there is a significant skill challenge across three key domains of business, technology and data science, according to a report by edutech major Coursera.

As per Coursera's Global Skills Report 2021, India ranks 67th globally on the basis of performance across the three domains. India ranked 55th in the business domain, and 66th in both technology and data science. "In Asia, India ranks low – placed at 16 – ahead of countries such as the Philippines and Thailand, but below others like Singapore and Japan," a statement said.

Coursera noted that with accelerated digital transformation shortening the skill shelf-life, more Indian learners are opting for online learning to arm themselves with the skills of the future. Over 5.7 million learners from India joined Coursera with this intent in the past year.

Coursera Managing Director (India and APAC) Raghav Gupta said, "The pace of skills transformation is slower than the pace of digital transformation in India, as is the case in several countries across the world. Learners must invest in both soft and technical skills to prepare for jobs of the future," .

* Suresh Prabhu joins Persistent as chief delivery officer for industry verticals

* IT firm Persistent Systems on Wednesday said it has appointed Suresh Prabhu as its chief delivery officer for industry verticals.

In this role, he will be responsible for the delivery organisation across software and hi-tech, banking financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, and emerging verticals, a statement said.

With over 30 years of experience, Prabhu has worked in retail banking, online banking, bill payments and trade finance domains and across various high growth product and services firms. He will be a member of Persistent's executive team and will be based out of Bengaluru.

Persistent Systems Executive Director and CEO Sandeep Kalra said, "We are excited to welcome Suresh to the Persistent family as we move to the next phase in our growth journey."

* Mswipe partners Equifax to develop MSME score for risk-based credit

* Mswipe on Wednesday said it has developed an industry-first hybrid credit score in partnership with Equifax.

This will help banks, financial institutions and non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) to better assess micro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs) for credit solutions, a statement said.

The score adds a quintessential layer of credible alternative data — transaction variables, merchants customer profile, loyalty base and other payment-related parameters in addition to traditionally available demographic data and credit bureau rating, it added.

The new tool will make assessment of MSME creditworthiness easier and provide the opportunity to differentiate risks, thereby opening possibilities of dynamic pricing of credit solutions.

* Morphisec appoints Ajit Pillai as regional director for APAC region

* Server security solutions firm Morphisec on Wednesday said it has appointed Ajit Pillai as regional director for the Asia-Pacific region.

In this role, Pillai will oversee strategic direction in the region and ensure Morphisec can meet increasing local demand for its suite of solutions for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads, a statement said.

Morphisec CEO Ronen Yehoshua said, "He brings tremendous experience across the region to our sales operation and has a track record of driving local growth. This background makes him ideally suited to lead both direct sales and the Morphisec MSSP business within the market, which is poised to grow significantly in the years to come." HRS hrs

