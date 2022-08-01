Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Air France-KLM has appointed Claude Sarre as its new general manager for the Indian subcontinent from August 1, the company said on Monday.

Sarre, who took over from Jean - Noel Rault, will be responsible for the overall strategy, strengthening the presence of Air France - KLM in the Indian sub-continent, including the codeshare partnership with IndiGo, it said.

Prior to this, he was posted in Guadeloupe as the general manager for the region, AF-KLM said.

*** CASE Construction Equipment appoints Sunil Puri as managing director-India * CASE Construction Equipment on Monday announced the appointment of Sunil Puri as its managing director, India.

He will be responsible for spearheading the operations and expanding the brand presence in the region, Case Construction Equipment India said in a statement.

Puri joins CASE India, which is a part of the CNH Industrial, from Bridgestone India.

*** Central Bank launches month-long credit campaign * State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday launched a credit campaign which will focus on retail, agriculture and MSME loans.

The month-long campaign 'Cent Kranti Abhiyan', which was launched on Monday, will end on August 31, a release said.

The campaign will emphasis on various government schemes such as Kisan Credit Card (KCC), MUDRA and Self-Help Groups.

The bank said the proposals for upgrading the existing loans will be considered, while processing fee charges are exempted till August 31, 2022 for all retail loans.

