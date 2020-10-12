New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Amazon India on Monday said it has expanded its fulfilment network in NCR with the launch of a new fulfilment centre spread across 2 lakh square feet in Delhi and expansion of an existing site in Gurgaon.

With this expansion, Amazon.in will now offer a total storage capacity of more than 5.5 million cubic feet across nine fulfilment centres to its close to 1.5 lakh sellers in the National Capital Region, a statement said.

Ahead of the festive season, Amazon India has expanded its fulfilment network across the country to support sellers with the infrastructure needed, it added.

"At Amazon, we believe that offering a convenient and safe shopping experience to customers is pivotal at this time and our new centre will help us deliver on that goal. This expansion will not only support small & medium businesses in the state but will also help generate thousands of work opportunities for locals,"

Amazon Vice President – India Customer Fulfilment Operations and Supply Chain Prakash Kumar Dutta said.

* * * * * * * * * Home Credit India launches new products under insurance portfolio

*Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider, on Monday announced the launch of new products under its insurance portfolio.

The new products include Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Family Healthcare Insurance and Pocket Insurance (credit linked health plan & group guard insurance).

The Family Healthcare Insurance offers covers on an individual and family floater basis. Home Credit India customers can cover themselves for a sum insured starting from Rs 3 lakh upto 5 lakh.

Pocket Insurance starts with a premium of approximately Rs 300 and available in 5 variants.

