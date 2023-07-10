New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Amp Energy on Monday said it has been rechristened to Ampin Energy Transition.

As part of the rebranding, Ampin Energy Transition also unveiled a new logo that embodies its renewed focus and dedication to clean energy transition, the company said in a statement.

"With this transition, we reinforce our position to take all our customers to 100 per cent RE while helping them save considerably on their operating costs," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD and CEO of Ampin Energy Transition, said.

Ampin Energy Transition is India's leading renewable energy transition platform with a total portfolio of 3 gigawatt (GW) spread across 17 states in the country.

*** Kintech Renewables net profit jumps to Rs 1.28 crore in June qtr * Kintech Renewables Ltd on Monday posted a manifold jump in its net profit to Rs 1.28 crore during the June quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 0.22 crore net profit in the April-June period of the financial year 2022-23, Kintech Renewables said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income also surged to Rs 150.87 crore from Rs 0.32 crore in the year-ago quarter.

