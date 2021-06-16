New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Anvidha Technologies on Wednesday said it has raised over USD 1.5 million (Rs 10 crore) in seed funding from its founders and select HNIs, and has launched an eyewear platform 'EyeMyEye'.

The capital will be utilised to expand the business and build an omni-channel platform in India, a statement said.

The brand's 70,000 sq ft warehouse and office space in Gurugram, its capacity to furnish over 5,000 orders per day and a robust team of more than 150 members position EyeMyEye for success, it added.

"We've received over 6,300 sign-ups and more than 500 orders on the day of the launch with minimum marketing efforts. Currently, we're hitting 300-plus orders every day...we're really eager to see it scale. We're committed to bringing unmatched eyewear buying experience aligned with superior service to our customers,” Anvidha Technologies founder and Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Iyer said.

**** WaterScience raises funding from Velocity

*Direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup WaterScience on Wednesday said it has raised funding from revenue-based financier, Velocity.in.

The company did not disclose the quantum of funding raised.

This is the second round of financing for WaterScience raised via Velocity.in, having previously raised seed funding from veteran PE professional and angel investor Aditya Somani, a statement said.

WaterScience manufactures filters that purifies water for non-drinking use cases for the masses.

"Non-drinking water accounts for more than 95 per cent of our daily water usage...Our products tackle hard water and chlorine which is a big problem in cities. They also help improve the efficiency of drinking water filters,” WaterScience co-founder Sudeep Nadukkandy said.

The company is now gearing up for its next leg of growth with this financing, he added.

**** Countingwell launches operations in Middle East and Africa

*Edtech platform Illuminati Learning Solutions, which operates maths learning app Countingwell, on Wednesday said it has launched its operations in the Middle East region.

The app will be initially available in UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, a statement said. Countingwell said it will conduct its Ramanujan Maths Scholarship test for school children in the Middle East coinciding with the app's launch in the region.

“In the initial phase of our expansion, we plan to tie up with 30-40 schools. This expansion would not only help us deliver quality maths education in the Middle East region but would also help us understand the problems students face there and the gaps in their education system much better,” Ravi Jitani, co-founder of Countingwell, said.

******* BeyondSkool plans to add manpower to become 1,000-member team in FY22

* Edtech platform BeyondSkool on Wednesday said it is planning to scale-up its workforce across all levels and functions to become a 1,000-member organisation during 2021-22.

“We are using a multi-channel approach, including internal references, social media, consultants and hiring platforms to reach out to the eligible candidates. Since we are completely tech-enabled, all our hiring is taking place over video calls. We are following a similar seamless process for induction and training,” Beyondskool Chief Executive Officer and founder Payal Gaba said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company is looking to hire EduPreneurs for majority growth, with a larger focus on technology team, growth team and operations team.

