Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Professional networking and jobs platform apna.co on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) to empower professionals in travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

Under this agreement, apna.co will support THSC by providing easier access to hyperlocal opportunities, training sessions, upskilling courses and re-skilling courses to the professionals in the travel and tourism sector, the company said in a statement.

“According to the recent reports, in FY20, the tourism sector in India accounted for 39 million jobs, which was 8.0 per cent of the total employment in the country. By 2029, it is expected to account for about 53 million jobs. We are glad to be playing a part in this growth journey," apna.co Chief Business Officer Manas Singh added.

*** *Ma Foi Group appoints Rajiv Krishnan as MD, CEO of Ma Foi Strategic Consultants, Ma Foi Education Services

The Ma Foi Group on Thursday announced the appointment of Rajiv Krishnan as the managing director and CEO of Ma Foi Strategic Consultants and Ma Foi Education Services.

Krishnan will report directly to K Pandiarajan, Chairman of Ma Foi Group and CIEL HR Services, the company said in a statement.

He was earlier associated with Ma Foi from 1997 to 2006.

“...He is, practically, one of the founding members of Ma Foi...He had then played an incredible role in the growth of Ma Foi Management Consultants that not only helped the company to become India's largest HR services firm but more importantly transformed the unorganized HR landscape in our country,” Pandiarajan added.

*** *PayMate appoints Rakesh Khanna as Chief Commercial Officer

B2B financial technology solutions provider PayMate India, which streamlines payments in supply chains, has roped in former Visa executive Rakesh Khanna as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Khanna's appointment has come into effect from January 1, 2022. He will be responsible for the company's global expansion, business development, strategy, marketing and management of profit and loss (P&L), the company said on Thursday.

PayMate, learnt to be soon filing DRHP for an initial public offer (IPO), had recently announced its foray in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the UAE.

Khanna has experience of over 23 years across the financial services industry. He most recently worked at Visa Middle East FZ LLC (Visa), where he led commercial solutions for the CEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, and was associated with Visa for a period of seven years.

As of December 31, 2021, the PayMate platform is being used by more than 1,67,000 Indian businesses. PTI SM KPM

