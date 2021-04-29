Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh-based Central Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute has tested the first-ever electric tractor in the institute, which will be more environmentally friendly.

Central farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute, Budni, has also obtained the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) Certificate of Accreditation for Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) Test Laboratory in March 30, an official release said on Thursday.

The liberalisation of trade and industry policies of the government has created quality consciousness in domestic trade and provided greater thrust for export.

uFaber to hire 1,000 work-from-home professionals in the next six months

* EdTech firm uFaber on Thursday said it will hire 1,000 work-from-home professionals in the next six months.

The firm is committed to building a distributed workforce, free from geographic boundaries, uFaber said in a release.

"With a successful 2020 year, we look forward to scaling this further in the years ahead and have ambitious plans in this regard. To achieve 2021 goals, hiring 1,000 professionals in the next six months is a small milestone in our bigger pursuits," Rohit Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, uFaber, said.

OckyPocky ties up with Quess

*Interactive learning app OckyPocky on Thursday said it has tied up with global workforce management company Quess to create exclusive learning programmes for the talent pool in the blue and grey-collared space.

Over the next 12 months, OckyPocky will be creating and deploying targeted upskilling programmes for Quess's workforce and their families as part of the latter's Employee Benefits Program, according to a statement.

“Having successfully created interactive learning modules for kids, we are now expanding our ambit by catering to working blue collared professionals in partnership with a domain leading company such as Quess,” OckyPocky founder Amit Agrawal added.

