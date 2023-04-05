Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) American lender Citibank has joined peers in having a branch in GIFT City, India's only international financial services centre.

It will offer corporate clients long and short-term financing solutions within the same time zone, as per an official statement. **** * L&T Technology gets 'Partner-level supplier' recognition

L&T Technology Services on Wednesday announced that it has been recognised as a 'Partner-level supplier' for the fourth time in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Programme.

The status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating, as per an LTTS statement. ****

* Shriram Finance launches a new fixed deposit offering for 50 months

Shriram Finance on Wednesday launched a new fixed deposit offering for 50 months, which will offer investors an interest rate of up to 9.15 per cent.

The top interest rate is available for women senior citizens, as per an official statement.

