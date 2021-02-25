Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Club Mahindra, which is the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, on Thursday said it has launched three affiliate resorts in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The resorts Symphony Palms, Symphony Summer Sands and Symphony Samudra are located at Havelock Island, Neil Island and Port Blair, respectively, the hospitality group said in a statement.

“We are proud to introduce our very first resorts in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In alignment with our robust expansion plan, the Symphony Samudra, Symphony Summer Sands and Symphony Palms resorts are sure to offer a 5-star experience, picturesque view and peaceful getaway. With world-class amenities, local culinary flavours and curated experiences,” Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Chief Resort Officer Miguel Munoz added.

* ** * * * ** ** * Hatsun Agro commences commercial production at new Maharashtra plant

* Dairy company Hatsun Agro Product on Thursday said it has started commercial production at a newly set up greenfield dairy processing plant in Solapur (Maharashtra), with a capacity to process 6 lakh litres of milk per day.

Hatsun Agro Products (HAP), with brands Arokya, Hatsun, Arun Icecreams, Ibaco, will manufacture milk, curd, buttermilk, chaas, lassi, yoghurt and Shrikhand at the new plant, the company said in a statement.

The plant, set up with an investment of Rs 130 crore, is the 19th manufacturing location for HAP that has a network of plants in four states of Tamil Nadu, AP, Telangana and Karnataka. HAP intends to manufacture a variety of products at this Solapur facility and will provide over 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

