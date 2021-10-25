Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Technology company Continental has commissioned a new 500 litre per minute (LPM) capacity oxygen plant at the Institute of Nephro Urology in Victoria Hospital, Bangalore.

“We have inaugurated the new oxygen plant at Victoria hospital. A second one is also being commissioned in the Northern region. Our intent is to support the medical infrastructure of the country to be ready for any possibility of a third wave of the pandemic,” said Prashanth Doreswamy, Country Head Continental India and MD Continental Automotive.

The institute is grateful to receive the oxygen plant from Continental India and United Way, which have implemented the project in these challenging times, said Keshavmurthy, Director In-charge, Institute of Nephro & Urology, Bengaluru. **** *Revolt Motors announces new dealership in Bengaluru

RattanIndia-backed electric bike maker Revolt Motors on Monday announced the opening of a dealership in Bengaluru, its third in the South Indian market.

The new facility will be a composite experience centre, offering customers sales, service as well as spares, the company said.

With the new outlet, Revolt Motors now has a presence across eight cities, while it plans to ramp up aggressively to more cities in the next few months, it said. **** * Shipsy launches 2nd Innings

SaaS-based logistics management platform Shipsy has launched a programme called 2nd Innings for all professionals who want to return to corporate life as full-time employees after a sabbatical.

The programme supports Shipsy's outreach initiatives to recruit the choicest skillset to meet its rapidly expanding teams and strong upward growth trajectory, the platform said on Monday.

The company said it welcomes individuals willing to get back to their professional life, irrespective of age or gender, to work with Shipsy.

