Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney (P&W) has provided oxygen concentrators and PPE kits to a Community Health Center and a Civil Hospital in Telangana as part of its larger efforts to support India's COVID-19 response and relief, the company said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 relief material, delivered on Wednesday, will augment hospital oxygen supply lines and help prepare for future contingencies. The equipment is being distributed in partnership with the Telangana Government and United Way India, it said.

The donation is aligned to a larger COVID-19 relief effort by Pratt & Whitney and other Raytheon Technologies companies in India. As part of the first tranche of aid – the companies donated 1,000 oxygen concentrators, 1.2 million pieces of PPE, and retrofitted mobile oxygen trucks that can transport nearly 2,70,000 liters of oxygen, the company said.

********************************** Ruchira Erath announces new range of eco-friendly Li-ion EV batteries * Ruchira Erath, which sells electric vehicle (EV) batteries under flagship Akira, on Thursday announced a new range of eco-friendly Li-ion EV batteries in 2W and 3W power categories to cater to the huge demand for highly durable batteries in this specific segment.

Equipped with the cutting-edge latest technology and easy to install features, the range offers batteries for e-auto, e-scooter, and e-cycle, and they get fully charged quickly and come with three years full warranty, the company said in a release.

Deepan Garg, Director, Ruchira Green Earth said, “The Indian market is witnessing growing demand and a sustainable uptick in terms of volume for EV batteries. We, being the segment creators in this particular space, are looking to leverage on this opportunity with the exclusive range of AKIRA Li-ion EV batteries.”

Ruchira Earth is observing a pent-up demand for its product line while achieving sustainable growth for the business, he added.

*************************************** Spoton Logistics ties up with hospitals to vaccinate employees, handlers, PUD partners

*Premier express logistics and supply chain firm Spoton Logistics on Thursday said it has tied up with local private and government hospitals across the country to provide vaccination for its employees, handlers, and PUD (Pickup and delivery)partners.

The company said the drive will cover around 4,500 people, including its 1,800 employees.

Ensuring the health and well-being of all its employees, the company is assisting through internal employee-connectivity app-eTrac which facilitates real-time record of vaccinated employees and tracks the vaccination drive, it said, adding, eTrac app is also maintaining data of employees who are not yet vaccinated through a vaccine survey.

*************************************** Tata AIA Life Insurance extends Covid Kavach insurance to 41k advisors, family

*Tata AIA Life Insurance on Thursday said it has extended its COVID Kavach insurance cover to over 41,000 advisors and their families during the second wave of Covid.

The policy covers the advisors along with spouses and two children (up to 25 years) with a reimbursement benefit of Rs 25,000 in case of hospitalisation and Rs 10,000 home care package due to COVID-19, it said in a release.

The company has also provided them with telemedicine benefits and access to health articles, doctor consultation and 20 per cent discount on medicine and diagnostic bookings, in a tie-up with Practo. Additionally, the company will reimburse vaccination costs of all advisors older than 45 years, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)