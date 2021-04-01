Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Health and fitness platform Cure.fit on Thursday said it will sponsor Covid-19 vaccinations for all its employees and trainers.

This initiative will be extended to all employees across the country as many are still working from home, the company said in a statement adding that trainers, whose roles are primarily customer-facing, will also be offered vaccines.

“The health and well-being of our teams is of paramount importance to us, more so because we operate in a contact-heavy customer-facing industry. Our employees have given us a lot in the last year despite facing difficult circumstances. We have tried our best to support everyone since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to do so,” Sachin Kotangale, Leadership Team, Cure.fit, said.

* * * * Aegon Life introduces Work from Anywhere policy *

Digital insurer Aegon Life on Thursday said it has introduced 'Work from Anywhere (WFA)' policy from April 1, 2021, allowing its employees to have the flexibility and convenience of working from anywhere in the country.

This will help in contribution to organisational growth of the company, Aegon Life said.

"We will still have our office space to enable employees to meet, brainstorm, connect and collaborate. With WFA as our new normal, we will adopt other suitable digital tools and solutions to engender a culture of agile policies and proactive support," said Sunita Rath, Chief People Officer at Aegon Life.

The policy has a core working hours concept, under which all managers and teams are encouraged to plan e-meetings and con-calls at specific times during the day to ensure that hours outside of these timeslots are used to balance their family and work commitments, Aegon Life said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)