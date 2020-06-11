New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Dr Fixit, a brand owned by adhesives and sealants maker Pidilite Industries, on Thursday announced to help the waterproofing contractors through multiple initiatives such as safety and technical training.

This will not only help them to safeguard their livelihoods but will also benefit those consumers who urgently need waterproofing and Pre-monsoon repairs of houses, the company said in a release.

The program has been rolled out across 10 cities.

* * * * * * Pernod Ricard India Foundation extends support to West Bengal *

Pernod Ricard India Foundation has pledged support towards strengthening West Bengal's Government Hospital ICUs and public Healthcare Infrastructure.

It has donated 2,000 Litres Hand Sanitizers, 10 ICU Ventilators and 20 ICU fowler beds and 20000 masks to strengthening the health infrastructure of the state.

PRI Foundation has pledged Rs 15 crore towards healthcare across the country, both towards Critical Healthcare and protection and prevention.

