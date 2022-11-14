Gurugram, Nov 14 (PTI) Gurugram-based facilities management company Enviro India said it has installed 1,098 solar panels to date in its commercial and residential properties across Delhi-NCR.

The initiative has contributed significantly to mitigating energy consumption costs by producing 4,941 kWp units of energy per day.

"Enviro has been installing solar panels since 2013 to help India achieve a low-carbon, sustainable future. The ideal geographical location of India makes it one of the leading solar power generators in the world, and we have leveraged this advantage to generate 1,22,23,305 kWp of electricity through our solar installations," Enviro India CEO and President Ajay Kumar Singh.

Further, Singh said "the scale of our operations gives us the confidence to pass on the cost-benefit to our clients and make it cost-positive for them over time. We look forward to offering our expertise to other organisations in procurement, deployment, maintenance, and operations of solar panels".

*** PTC India Financial Services signs pact with IIT Delhi * PTC India Financial Services Ltd on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with IIT Delhi to educate students in the areas of climate finance and renewable energy.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is for 10 years, PTC India Financial Services Ltd said in statement.

"This will give students first-hand exposure to key industry trends in green energy economics, climate finance, and renewable energy," the statement said.

*** IndiaRF invests Rs 550 crore in Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality * Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital-promoted India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF) on Monday said it has made an investment of Rs 550 crore in Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality.

Following the transaction, IndiaRF has become the majority shareholder of Impresario, the company said in a statement.

The fresh capital will be utilised for further expansion of Impresario's business, which also received an investment from L Catterton in 2017.

"We plan to work alongside and augment the efforts of the management team, by leveraging on our deep operational engagement across multiple sectors," IndiaRF Managing Director Shantanu Nalavadi said.

*** Fintech platform CheQ to hire over 100 workforce * Fintech platform CheQ on Monday said it is planning to hire over 100 employees in the near term and plans to expand its engineering and product teams.

The company, which currently employs 50 people, is actively hiring software engineers, engineering managers, technical leads and product managers, it said in a statement.

"Our selection process revolves around the candidate's experience. We promise tremendous speed in the hiring process, along with exposure to our leadership, industry competitive compensation and finally a smooth integration into the exciting world of fintech," CheQ Founder and CEO Aditya Soni said.

