New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Essar Capital, the investment manager of Essar Global Fund on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Palve as senior managing director (MD).

He will play a key strategic role in managing the banking and finance functions of Essar Capital's investment portfolio across the sectors of energy, infrastructure, metals & mining, and services & technology, Essar Capital said in a statement.

A seasoned professional with more than 22 years of experience in building and leading large financial businesses across wholesale and retail segments, Palve is an expert in capital raising, debt management, and corporate banking. ************* Idemia launches eco-friendly card solutions for financial institutions * French biometrics and identity solutions provider Idemia on Monday announced the launch of eco-friendly card solutions under the GREENPAY brand for financial institutions in the country.

GREENPAY encompasses eco-friendly card body solutions, advanced card related services like eco-designed packaging, on-demand printing of PEFC/FSC certified card carrier, digital alert and e-documents among other services that enable financial institutions to deploy their sustainability transformation, it said

Idemia said the portfolio is its commitment to continuously improve each part of the payment card value chain, seeking to minimise the environmental impact of its processes and services, develop innovative, eco-friendly products, services, and solutions.

