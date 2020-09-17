New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Faboom, a fantasy sports platform, has roped in YouTube star Bhuvan Bam as its brand ambassador. Bam, who has over 19 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, will be the face of Faboom during this season of IPL.

"Through this association, he will create content and promote the brand's unique and innovative format to his existing followers and a wider audience," a statement said.

Also Read | Sony Xperia 5 II with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Pratik Kumar, Co-Founder at Faboom, said Bhuvan Bam is hugely popular amongst youth across India, which is also the fantasy sports audience that the company hopes to reach, making him the right fit for the brand.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Explains Why Farmers Are Agitating Against the Agriculture Bills Brought by The Modi Government.

**** Amazon India sets up fulfilment centre in Bihar

*Amazon India on Thursday said it has set up a Fulfilment Centre (FC) in Bihar - its first such facility in the state - ahead of the festive season.

Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.

"With more than a lakh cubic feet of storage space, the new FC will be located in Patna and help better serve customers within the region and neighbouring states," a statement said.

The new FC is a specialised for large appliances and furniture and will be instrumental in enabling sellers in Bihar to reach out to customers across the country, further boosting their market presence, it added.

**** TCS partners Phoenix Group

*IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has partnered with Phoenix Group, the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business, to launch an enhanced client analytics tool for workplace pension clients of its Standard Life Assurance Limited business.

The new service has been launched following detailed consultation with clients and their advisers on their requirements, a statement said.

It is the first outcome of Phoenix Group's enlarged strategic partnership with TCS, announced at the end of 2019, and another step in Standard Life Assurance's Development Roadmap for 2020 and beyond, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)