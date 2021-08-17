Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Fashion brand Raising on Tuesday said it is targeting to take its turnover to Rs 500 crore in three years from the present Rs 96 crore, by adding new categories to the catalogue.

The homegrown contemporary fashion brand, which sells both online and offline, is witnessing a 75 per cent jump in revenues every year which has led it to come out with the new target, according to a statement.

* * * * * SBI Life Insurance launches new product

SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday launched an individual, non-linked, non-participating and life insurance pure risk premium product.

The product christened 'SBI Life eShield Next' includes three plans and features like allowing the insured to pay premium as per convenience and gives cover up to 100 years, a statement said.

* * * * *

Preventive pet care brand Wiggles on Tuesday launched three new products to help improve the quality of life for the domesticated animals.

The new launches include offerings with cannabinoids to assist pets in pain and heal naturally, an immunity booster and a health drink, a statement said.

* * * * * *

Buyout major KKR's non-bank lending subsidiary KIFS and the retail non-banking finance company of Incred on Tuesday announced a merger to create an entity with a USD 750 million balance sheet.

KKR will be the largest investor in the entity which will operate as 'Incred Finance' and the combined entity will be run by Incred's founder and chief executive Bhupinder Singh, as per an official statement.

