Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) An umbrella body representing fitness industry on Tuesday urged Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand to re-open gyms and governments across to encourage the battered sector with various inputs.

Gyms had been shut since mid-March across the country and a few states have allowed fitness centres to reopen, IndiaActive said adding that the sector needs help because there are over 1 lakh gyms and 20 lakh people directly or indirectly dependent on them.

* * * * * Eurosport to boradcast professional fighters league *

Eurosport India will be broadcasting professional fighters league regular season live through a partnership with the platform.

It will also broadcast playoffs and championship events, and original programming from PFL Studios, a statement said.

* * * * * * Ventilators donated by Lanxess *

Speciality chemicals company Lanxess on Tuesday said it has donated six ventilators to hospitals in suburban Thane worth Rs 1 crore.

The new donation takes the overall help extended to the community amid the pandemic to Rs 3.5 crore, a statement said.

* * * * * Stockal ties up with Global X *

Stockal, a platform which lets Indian investors bet on global markets, on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Global X.

Through the tie-up, Indian investors will be able to access to a variety of Global X's ETF model portfolios on the Stockal platform, a statement said.

