New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Online fitness startup Tread on Monday said it has raised USD 1.1 million in seed funding from a clutch of investors including Better Capital, Unacademy founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh, Udaan founder Sujeet Kumar, CRED founder Kunal Shah and Citruspay founder Amrish Rau.

MPL founders Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, Jupiter founder Jitendra Gupta, RedBus founder Phanindra Sama, Whiteboard Capital, FirstCheque and Stanford Angels among others also participated, a statement said.

The Bengaluru-based startup - which was founded in July this year - will use the capital to fast track its product development and accelerate the growth of its platform and overall business, it added.

**** * Anveshan raises Rs 1.12 cr funding from Titan Capital

Foodtech start-up Anveshan on Monday said it has raised Rs 1.12 cr in pre-seed funding led by Titan Capital.

With a fresh influx of capital, the company will focus on expanding its supply chain and operations across India, a statement said.

"With the vision to provide best quality and healthy food products, a significant pie of the investment will also be used for food research and the development of technical solutions and devices that can track the food quality," it added.

**** *Paytm Payment Gateway launches same-day bank settlement for businesses

Fintech major Paytm on Monday announced the launch of same-day settlement facility for all kinds of fund transfers on its payment gateway.

This will help business partners to settle money transfers anytime in their bank account on the same day of receiving payment, without waiting for the next day, a statement said.

The minimum amount that can be transferred is Rs 50, and the maximum amount is Rs 2 lakhs in a single transfer request. The merchants can define frequencies and the funds will transfer automatically. Frequencies can be once a day, twice a day or even three times a day.

