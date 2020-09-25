New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Garmin India on Friday announced the expansion of its portfolio of solar-powered smartwatches with new devices priced between Rs 42,090-99,990.

"Last year, we launched Fenix 6X pro-solar watch under our luxury lifestyle segment and it garnered a great response. This year, addressing the need of the customers for daily wearing and usage, we have launched Instinct Solar under our affordable category," Garmin India Director Ali Rizvi said.

In the current scenario, since health is the main concern of people and these watches are designed in boosting the immunity of the people through the data, Garmin is expecting a great response ahead, he added.

New pre-loaded sports activities like indoor climbing, fishing, mountain biking have been added.

Rephrase.ai raises USD 1.5mn in funding

Rephrase.ai said it has raised USD 1.5 million (about Rs 11 crore) in seed funding, led by LightSpeed Ventures and AV8 Ventures.

Born out of Techstars 2019, Rephrase.ai intends to use the capital to scale its AI-powered video personalisation platform, strengthen its commercial presence in North America, and expand its engineering and research teams based out of Bengaluru, a statement said

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup simplifies creation of personalised videos. The company is seeing demand for personalised videos from digital marketing agencies and B2B SaaS enterprises for the creation of sales and marketing video content across multiple industries including automotive, eCommerce, entertainment, financial services, and real estate.

Spotify, Chernin Entertainment announce multi-year partnership

Music streaming service Spotify on Friday announced a multi-year partnership with Chernin Entertainment to adapt podcast content for television, film, and digital video.

The two companies will identify and adapt film and television shows from a burgeoning library comprising more than 250 Spotify original series, inclusive of thousands of hours of content, a statement said.

The agreement includes access to content from Spotify Studios, Gimlet, Parcast, and The Ringer encompassing the hundreds of Spotify originals from around the world, it added.

Chernin Entertainment - which has produced titles like Ford v Ferrari, The Planet of the Apes Trilogy, The Greatest Showman, Hidden Figures, New Girl, See and Truth Be Told - is well-positioned to realise the extraordinary potential in adapting audio content for screens, the statement said.

