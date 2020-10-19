New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Quiz-based learning platform Genius Teacher on Monday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 14.6 crore) from a clutch of investors including WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Kunal Shah (CEO, Cred) and Sandeep Tandon (Co-Founder, Freecharge).

Dhruv Agarwal (Proptiger CEO), Justin Sway (Mmone online CEO), Dan Lapus (Cvent Co-Founder), Nimish Kampani (Let's Venture President), Gaurav Gupta (ex-VP, Snapdeal), Bikram Bedi (ex-MD AWS India) and Farooq Adam (Co-Founder, Fynd) also participated in the round, a statement said.

The Angel round of USD 2 million also saw participation of two institutional investors -- Whiteboard Capital and VKG Ventures LLP.

Genius Teacher founder and CEO Advitiya Sharma said the company will utilise the funds to create products for teachers and grow fast to million-plus students in the next 12 months.

**** *Rare Planet raises Rs 3.5cr from Venture Catalysts, Uni-M Ventures

Lifestyle retail start-up Rare Planet on Monday said it has raised Rs 3.5 crore in funding led by Uni-M Ventures and Venture Catalysts.

Sagar Daryani, co-founder of Wow! Momo also participated in the pre-series A round, a statement said.

The current Investment will allow Rare Planet to grow its product range, expansion in newer markets and widen its online business, a statement said.

"With the latest investment, it aims to take handmade Indian handicrafts, jewellery, and decor products made from terracotta, copper, ceramic, brass, wood, and marble, etc. to a global stage and disrupt the USD 8 billion handicrafts market," the statement said.

**** *Dassault Systèmes announces 'Drone-a-thon' to fuel UAV innovation in India

Dassault Systèmes on Monday said it is hosting a virtual hackathon that is aimed at inspiring students, startups, budding entrepreneurs and industrial companies to drive an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and drone innovations powered by its 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

The hackathon -- Drone-a-thon: Propelling Sustainability -- comprises a 10-day Design-Simulate-Experience challenge, in collaboration with 3DEXPERIENCE Lab.

This challenge is to create UAV prototypes that are suitable for sectors like Agriculture, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Defense and Logistics sectors, it added.

