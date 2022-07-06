New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Godrej & Boyce, flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its furniture and interior solutions brand Godrej Interio will focus on north India to grow its omni-channel footprints.

The business plans to grow by 35 per cent by FY25 in the northern region, said a statement.

Also Read | Aiwa Launches New Magnifiq Smart TV Series in India.

Godrej Interio has been investing in key digital technologies, automation, processes and people in order to build the omnipresent furniture brand in the country.

"With 20 per cent share of business acquired from the northern region of the country, the brand plans to strengthen its on-ground presence in north India by adding 25 channel partners in the northern states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand," it said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Likely To Feature 50MP Primary Camera: Report.

**********

*WayCool's L'exotique brand forays into tier II & III regions; to onboard 100 franchises in FY23

L'exotique, premium fruit brand from the house of WayCool Foods, on Wednesday announced plans to make in-roads into the tier-2 & tier-3 regions.

According to the company, India's imported fruit market is set to achieve record growth. As a first step in this direction, the brand has partnered with 20 franchises from across the country and plans to further expand its franchise network by adding a total of 100 partners by the end of this fiscal year.

L'exotique offers an assortment of premium fruits, including apple, orange, kiwi, dragon fruit, grapes and berries sourced from the finest of orchards and groves from 10 different countries.

*******************

*PVR Cinemas strengthens its presence in Maharashtra

Firm exhibition company PVR Cinemas on Wednesday said it has remodelled its four-screen multiplex at PVR R Odeon Mall at Ghatkopar East in Mumbai.

With this, PVR Cinemas consolidated its foothold in Maharashtra with 137 screens in 29 properties and 233 screens across 51 properties in the western region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)