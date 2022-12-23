New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The government of Friday inaugurated a new cardiac centre with Cath Lab at a hospital of NLC India in Tamil Nadu.

The cath lab provides cardiology outpatient services and inpatient treatment for any cardiac disease for patients referred by NLC India Hospital and stakeholders. It is also open to public.

The new centre will be equipped to handle all medical emergencies, the coal ministry said in a statement.

